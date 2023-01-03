News
Payday 3 2023 release window new teaser trailer

New Teaser Trailer Says 2023 'Is the Year Of PayDay 3'

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 03, 2023 at 07:47 AM

Developer Starbreeze Studios and publisher Koch Media have released a new teaser trailer that calls 2023 "the year of PayDay 3." Presumably, this means the co-op shooter is still on track to release sometime this year. 

Koch gave PayDay 3 a 2023 release window way back in March of 2021, detailing the game's new publishing deal alongside news that there is at least 18 months of post-launch support planned for the title. Later that year, in June, Koch released a new piece of concept art, citing that PayDay 3 will feature a "fully-fledged social heist universe" set within a Hollywood-like setting. That was the last we saw of PayDay 3 until yesterday, when IGN revealed the "official reveal trailer" for the game, although considering how little is shown in it, it's less of a reveal and more of a teaser. 

Check out this new PayDay 3 trailer below

As you can see, there's not much to this trailer other than it calling 2023 "the year of PayDay 3." Here's hoping that holds true. 

What do you hope PayDay 3 brings to the franchise? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

Payday 3cover

Payday 3

Release Date:
2023
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley LeBlanc is an associate editor for Game Informer. If you have any news tips, story ideas, or more, feel free to DM him on Twitter @LeBlancWes or email him at wesleyleblanc@gameinformer.com.
Email Twitter

Popular Content