Flashy New Gameplay Trailer Reveals Witchfire Will Use NVIDIA DLSS3 Technology

Polish developer The Astronauts have revealed a new trailer for their upcoming rogue-lite shooter Witchfire. In addition to showing off some new gameplay clips, it announces that the game will use NVIDIA DLSS3 technology, which a press release says will "massively boost performance." You can watch the trailer below.

Announced by NVIDIA last September, DLSS 3 can boost a game's performance by a significant margin. One demo on NVIDIA's site shows two instances of Cyberpunk 2077 running at 96 FPS with ray tracing still enabled. "DLSS 3 allows the seemingly impossible, high framerate without compromising the visuals," Adrian Chmielarz, creative director and co-founder of The Astronauts says in a press release. "A no brainer for a game like Witchfire, which is both action and beauty."

Witchfire is a dark fantasy first-person shooter from the creators of Painkiller, Bulletstorm, and The Vanishing of Ethan Carter. Set in an alternate reality, players are caught in the middle of a war between witches and the Church, and must use weapons and powers from Vatican sorcerers to defeat their enemies.

The game is set to enter Early Access in the Epic Games Store sometime later this year, though that wasn't always the case. It was delayed last October because the team decided to overhaul the world's design and make it more open. This trailer is a good indication that the studio is still hard at work, though; here's hoping that "early 2023" ends up being as soon as possible.