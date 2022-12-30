Metal Gear Solid Producer Says 2023 Will Be 'A Year Of Many Announcements'

Metal Gear Solid creator and Death Stranding director Hideo Kojima and Metal Gear Solid publisher Konami parted ways with each other back in 2015 and since then, there hasn't been a mainline entry in the famed MGS series (although there was the not-so-great Metal Gear Survive in 2018).

While there's no reason to believe Kojima and Konami are teaming up again anytime soon, it seems the latter might be preparing for some kind of return to MGS. Longtime MGS producer Noriaki Okamura wrote in a recent issue of Famitsu that "2023 will be a year of many announcements," as reported by Gematsu.

In this special end-of-the-year issue of Famitsu, multiple Japanese developers and producers wrote quick teases about what 2023 might hold for them. It's here where Okamura teased that 2023 will be a year of announcements for Konami Digital Entertainment. More specifically, he said "Other than [the educational edition of Momotaro Dentetsu announced last year], 2023 will be a year of many announcements," and that his keyword for 2023 is "long-awaited," as noted by Gematsu.

Now, this could just be his way of saying that Konami, as a whole, will make some announcements and that maybe some of them will be long-awaited by fans. However, given that it's Okamura – a longtime MGS producer – saying this, there's reason to believe that maybe he's teasing a return to the MGS series. Perhaps we're getting a remake of one of the games, or maybe a new mainline entry. Only time will tell.

[Source: Gematsu]

How do you want to see the Metal Gear Solid series return? Let us know in the comments below!