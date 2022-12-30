Images Of What Might Be A Tears Of The Kingdom Switch Model Appear Online

Images of what appears to be a special The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED model have leaked online, but it's currently unclear if this is a real console or a believable fake.

This news comes by way of Video Games Chronicle, which reports that the images of this console appeared on the Famiiboard forum last night from user Kysen. The user didn't provide many details about the potential special edition Switch, but as you can see in the images below, the photos are quite believable. There are pictures of the console, the packaging, the Joy-Con, and more.

Check out the possible leaked images of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED special edition for yourself below:

As you can see, it appears that this model of the Switch is real. However, elaborate and well-done fakes have been done before so there's no telling if this is actually real until we learn more information. It wouldn't be the most surprising thing ever, considering Nintendo tends to release special edition OLED models for big releases like this year's Splatoon 3 and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom hits Switch on May 12 so it might be a while before we learn if this special edition OLED model is real. In the meantime, check out our list of the biggest 2022 games delayed to 2023.

[Source: Video Games Chronicle]

Would you buy this special edition OLED model? Let us know in the comments below!