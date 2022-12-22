New TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Update Features Custom Arcade Mode, CRT And VCR Filters, And More

Publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games are bringing a custom arcade mode, new filters, and more to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.

This news comes by way of a Steam blog post for the game that reveals this new update is available to download right now. It includes a new custom arcade mode, CRT and VCR filters, and additional fixes and changes to the game.

"The update implements Custom Game options, granting ninjas greater control over their tubular battle against the Foot Clan through 11 mix-and-match modifiers reminiscent of the dip switches found on old school arcade machines," a press release reads. "Retro-themed filters and an extra large serving of refinements round out the surprise update, which reaches PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox players today."

Here is a look at the Custom Game options dip switch board:

As you can see, it looks like there's plenty to mix and match to make each custom arcade session feel unique. If you're interested, be sure to boot the game up today and get the update downloading.

For more, read Game Informer's TMNT: Shredder's Revenge review. You can also read how TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection got a patch yesterday that adds online play to the SNES version of Turtles in Time.

Are you going to check out today's update? Let us know in the comments below!