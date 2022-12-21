TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection Patch Adds Online Co-Op To SNES Turtles In Time

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection just got its first big update, and it brings a host of fan-requested features. Most notably, TMNT IV: Turtles in Time for Super Nintendo now supports online multiplayer.

The patch also improves online modes across the board, adds new tips to some strategy guides, customizable button mapping, and more screen filters for the Game Boy titles. Developer Digial Eclipse also promises that TMNT III: The Manhatten Project (NES) willl receive online play in a future update. Check out the full patch notes below:

New Additions

Home Menu icon changed to the box art. (Switch)

PS4 arcade controller is now supported. PS4 joystick support has now been implemented (PS5)

Xbox arcade stick is now supported. Xbox joystick support has now been implemented (XB1/XSX)

When creating an online lobby, the player can now set the lobby size for the two arcade games. Host can limit it to 2, 3, or 4 players.

When creating an online lobby, the player can now set the frame delay to “Automatic”. When this is set, the input lag adjusts according to the number of players.

A new enhancement added to SNES and Super Famicom TMNT: Tournament Fighters. Ultimate-Attacks can now be enabled in Story Mode ON/OFF.

A new enhancement added to Super Famicom TMNT: Tournament Fighters. “Group Mode” can now be enabled ON/OFF. (Only available in the Japanese version.)

A new enhancement added to Arcade US/JP Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Number of lives per coin can be adjusted from 1-5.

A new enhancement added to Arcade US Turtles in Time. Number of lives per coin can be adjusted from 1-8.

A new enhancement added to Arcade US/JP Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Difficulty can be adjusted.

A new enhancement added to Arcade US Turtles in Time. Difficulty can be adjusted.

A new enhancement added to Arcade US Turtles in Time. Game Loop can now be turned ON/OFF. While ON, the game will restart from the beginning after the credits.

New button action added to “Arcade US/JP TMNT”, “Arcade US Turtles in Time”, “SNES/Super Famicom Turtles in Time”, and “Genesis/MegaDrive Hyperstone Heist”. Players can now assign a button to “Special”. This button presses “Attack” and “Jump” together to make it easier to do special attacks.

A new color enhancement added to all Game Boy games. Added GBC Mode ON/OFF. A new “Color Palette” option added to the Pause Menu for all Game Boy games. In addition to other filters, players can choose between 4 color palettes, 1. black and white, 2. Game Boy green, 3. Game Boy Pocket green, 4. Game Boy Light blue.

Audio for various games and the Main Menu adjusted

Additional pages for NES Tournament Fighters and GEN Tournament Fighters added to the Strategy Guide.

Additional page for GEN Tournament Fighters and GEN Hyperstone Heist added to the Strategy Guide.

Visual settings are saved per game.

Issues Fixed

German translation for "Punch repeatedly" for Strategy guide page 11 has been fixed.

In the music player, the cassette tape icon for the arcade TMNT show now shows the correct icon.

On page 5 of the Strategy Guide (SNES Turtles in Time), Turtle Tip 3 screenshot has been replaced.

In SNES Turtles in Time, Stage Select enhancements now works even after settings are changed in Options.

In Hyperstone Heist, Stage Select enhancements now works when selecting 2 players.

Easy Menu Navigation enhancement for TMNT III Manhattan Project (NES) /TMNT 2 The Manhattan Project (Famicom) now work.

Extra Credits enhancements to SNES Tournament Fighters now work.

SNES Turtles in Time manual in the museum now includes missing page 18-19.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is now available for PlayStation and Xbox platforms, Switch, and PC.