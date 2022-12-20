Risk Of Rain Is Getting A Remake

2013’s Risk of Rain is getting an enhanced remake, and it’s coming next year to celebrate its 10th birthday. Titled Risk of Rain Returns, it spruces up the original with improved art, new survivors, and more.

Announced during Nintendo’s House of Indies: Holiday Event Day 2 today, Risk of Rain Returns expands upon the first game while applying the lessons and improvements of Risk of Rain 2. Although Returns does not adopt the sequel's 3D art direction, it features new HD pixel art, balancing tweaks, and new music tracks from composer Chris Christodoulou. It also has improved multiplayer, with other content updates to be shared in the future. Check out the animated announcement trailer below.

In a press release, Hopoo Games co-founder Duncan Drummond says that, “As we chart our future as developers, it was important to us that we look back on our early work. Risk of Rain Returns is a small token of our appreciation to this incredible community. We hope everyone is as excited about the future as we are.” While still developed by Hopoo, Risk of Rain Returns will be published by Gearbox.

Risk of Rain Returns will be available on Switch and PC. To learn more, check out our review for the original Risk of Rain here. Be sure to also visit our evolving list of upcoming video game remakes.