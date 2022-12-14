PlayStation Plus December 2022 Game Catalog Lineup Includes Yakuza: Like A Dragon, WWE 2K22, And More

PlayStation has revealed the December 2022 PlayStation Plus game catalog lineup, and it's quite a collection of games, especially if you're a fan of the Yakuza series or the Far Cry franchise.

This lineup hits PlayStation Plus alongside this month's three free PlayStation Plus titles – Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Divine Knockout, and Biomutant – that you can download now. As for the PlayStation Plus, all Premium and Extra subscribers can download and play the following games starting December 20:

WWE 2K22 (available starting January 3)

Far Cry 5

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry Primal

Mortal Shell

Judgment

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor

Middle Earth: Shadow of War

The Pedestrian

Evil Genius 2

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion

Ben 10: Power Trip

Gigantosaurus The Game

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition

Worms W.M.D.

The Escapists 2

PlayStation Plus Premium | Classics

Ridge Racer 2 | PSP

Heavenly Sword | PS3

Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus | PS1

Pinball Heroes | PSP

