PlayStation Plus December 2022 Game Catalog Lineup Includes Yakuza: Like A Dragon, WWE 2K22, And More
PlayStation has revealed the December 2022 PlayStation Plus game catalog lineup, and it's quite a collection of games, especially if you're a fan of the Yakuza series or the Far Cry franchise.
This lineup hits PlayStation Plus alongside this month's three free PlayStation Plus titles – Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Divine Knockout, and Biomutant – that you can download now. As for the PlayStation Plus, all Premium and Extra subscribers can download and play the following games starting December 20:
- WWE 2K22 (available starting January 3)
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry Primal
- Mortal Shell
- Judgment
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor
- Middle Earth: Shadow of War
- The Pedestrian
- Evil Genius 2
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Gigantosaurus The Game
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition
- Worms W.M.D.
- The Escapists 2
PlayStation Plus Premium | Classics
- Ridge Racer 2 | PSP
- Heavenly Sword | PS3
- Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus | PS1
- Pinball Heroes | PSP
For more, check out the 20 games that joined the game catalog lineup last month.
Which of these games are you most excited to check out? Let us know in the comments below!
