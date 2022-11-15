News
PlayStation Plus: 20 More Games Now Available For Premium And Extra Subscribers
PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra members now have access to an additional 20 games live in the game catalog starting today including The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, a bunch of Kingdom Hearts titles, multiple Ratchet & Clank games, and more.
PlayStation revealed these 20 games last week and as expected, all of them are now available to play through specific PlayStation Plus subscriptions as of today. Here's a look at all 20 games:
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition | PS5, PS4
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege | PS5, PS4
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX | PS4
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue | PS4
- Kingdom Hearts III | PS4
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory | PS4
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition | PS5, PS4
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 | PS4
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint | PS4
- Chorus | PS5, PS4
- What Remains of Edith Finch | PS4
- The Gardens Between | PS5, PS4
- Earth Defense Force: World Brothers | PS4
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain | PS4
- Onee Chanbara Origin | PS4
- Ratchet & Clank | PS3
- Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando | PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal | PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked | PS3
- Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction | PS3
And that's this month's lineup. What do you think of the games added to PlayStation Plus today? Let us know in the comments below!
