PlayStation Plus: 20 More Games Now Available For Premium And Extra Subscribers

PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra members now have access to an additional 20 games live in the game catalog starting today including The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, a bunch of Kingdom Hearts titles, multiple Ratchet & Clank games, and more.

PlayStation revealed these 20 games last week and as expected, all of them are now available to play through specific PlayStation Plus subscriptions as of today. Here's a look at all 20 games:

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition | PS5, PS4

| PS5, PS4 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege | PS5, PS4

| PS5, PS4 Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX | PS4

| PS4 Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue | PS4

| PS4 Kingdom Hearts III | PS4

| PS4 Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory | PS4

| PS4 Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition | PS5, PS4

| PS5, PS4 Tom Clancy's The Division 2 | PS4

| PS4 Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint | PS4

| PS4 Chorus | PS5, PS4

| PS5, PS4 What Remains of Edith Finch | PS4

| PS4 The Gardens Between | PS5, PS4

| PS5, PS4 Earth Defense Force: World Brothers | PS4

| PS4 Earth Defense Force: Iron Ra in | PS4

in | PS4 Onee Chanbara Origin | PS4

| PS4 Ratchet & Clank | PS3

| PS3 Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando | PS3

| PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal | PS3

| PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked | PS3

| PS3 Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction | PS3

And that's this month's lineup. What do you think of the games added to PlayStation Plus today? Let us know in the comments below!