The Callisto Protocol Will Get New Game Plus, Hardcore Mode, Story Content, And More As DLC

The Callisto Protocol, Glen Schofield's spiritual successor to his Dead Space series, is finally out and to celebrate the day, Striking Distance Studios has released a content plan detailing six months of DLC for the game.

As previously announced, The Callisto Protocol's season pass DLC will feature brand-new death animations, presumably to be featured in the game's new story content. According to this new content timeline, that additional story is expected to release sometime next summer. Before that, though, all players will receive New Game+ and a Hardcore Mode while season pass owners will also get the outer way skin collection, the contagion bundle, the riot bundle, and the aforementioned story content.

As you can see, the content stream begins in February and seemingly ends during the summer of next year. In the meantime, read our thoughts on the game in Game Informer's review of The Callisto Protocol and then watch this 83-question rapid-fire interview with The Callisto Protocol's director.

Are you playing The Callisto Protocol today? Let us know in the comments below!