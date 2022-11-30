News
Goodbye Volcano High Gets New Trailer And Now Arrives Next Summer

by Marcus Stewart on Nov 30, 2022 at 09:13 AM

Narrative dinosaur adventure Goodbye Volcano High has awakened from dormancy with a new gameplay trailer and a 2023 release window. The title, unveiled in June 2020 as one of the first PlayStation 5 titles, will now arrive sometime next summer.

Goodbye Volcano High is a choice-driven teenage coming-of-age story starring Fang, a high school student, aspiring musician, and if you didn’t notice, a pterosaur. Alongside their bandmate Trish and other friends, the dino teens are faced with making the most of their final days together. Developer KO-OP describes the narrative as a tale of “personal growth, acceptance, and the power of community.” A new teaser trailer provides the first look at gameplay, showing off the dialogue interface and rhythm mechanics. 

KO-OP initially planned to release Goodbye Volcano High in 2021. However, last August, the small team pushed the launch into 2022 due to COVID-related development challenges and the decision to reboot the game’s narrative. The game still didn’t make a peep throughout 2022, and KO-OP says this latest delay stems from continued challenges related to the pandemic and the game’s large scope relative to the team’s size. For example, KO-OP states that over 6,000 voice lines have been recorded on top of completing a significant amount of “bespoke” animations. 

Goodbye Volcano High is slated to launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

