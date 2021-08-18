News

Goodbye Volcano High Pushed To 2022

by Marcus Stewart on Aug 18, 2021 at 11:56 AM

Goodbye Volcano High was one of the most eye-catching console exclusives from the PlayStation 5’s reveal presentation. The coming-of-age story centers on high school teenagers dealing with the pressures of advancing to the next stage of their lives. They also happen to be strange, dinosaur-esque creatures. We still don’t know a ton about it, and that might remain the case for a bit longer because the intriguing narrative title has been delayed to 2022.

Developer KO-OP tweeted a message announcing the delay, explaining that pandemic-related challenges and the fact that the game’s story has been rebooted are the two primary factors for the change in release timing. The team also states that they want to avoid crunching to get Goodbye Volcano High out the door sooner. You can read the team’s message below.

Goodbye Volcano High stars Fang, a student and musician coming to terms with their final year of school and all of the changes that lie ahead. They’re joined by their best friend and bandmate, Trish, and other colorful characters in a story about coping with the end of an era and figuring themselves out before it’s over.  Check out the reveal trailer if this is your first time learning about the game. 

The game never had a concrete release window beyond “2021”, so the setback probably won’t sting as much as some of the other delays to occur this year. You also have to respect that the team is willing to overhaul its storytelling to ensure quality while also not overworking its employees to do so. We can’t wait to eventually see more of Goodbye Volcano High when it launches for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. 

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related!

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Goodbye Volcano Highcover

Goodbye Volcano High

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC
Release Date:
2022

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 25 Diamond and Pearl Pokémon

The Top 25 Diamond and Pearl Pokémon

gamer culture
Batman &#039;89 Is The Keaton Sequel I Didn&#039;t Think I Needed, But Now Love

Batman '89 Is The Keaton Sequel I Didn't Think I Needed, But Now Love

News
343 Swears Halo Infinite Bots Aren&#039;t Teabagging Players, It&#039;s A Bug Not A Feature

343 Swears Halo Infinite Bots Aren't Teabagging Players, It's A Bug Not A Feature

News
Stranger Things Fans Beg Netflix To Renew License For Dead By Daylight Before Removal

Stranger Things Fans Beg Netflix To Renew License For Dead By Daylight Before Removal

gamer culture
BioWare Teases Citadel Replica Collectible To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

BioWare Teases Citadel Replica Collectible To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Review
Dreamscaper Review - Ethereal Enchantment

Dreamscaper Review - Ethereal Enchantment

Feature
Library Of Ruina Might Be The Best Game You Sleep On This Year – Don’t

Library Of Ruina Might Be The Best Game You Sleep On This Year – Don’t

News
343 Industries Head On Bringing Master Chief To Life In New Halo TV Series, &quot;We Want To Do Something New&quot;

343 Industries Head On Bringing Master Chief To Life In New Halo TV Series, "We Want To Do Something New"

opinion
It’s Great To Go Back To Hell

It’s Great To Go Back To Hell

Feature
Madden NFL 22 Review-In-Progress

Madden NFL 22 Review-In-Progress