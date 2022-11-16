News
Pokémon TCG Live

Pokémon TCG Live App Now Available In Beta Worldwide

by Marcus Stewart on Nov 16, 2022 at 02:10 PM

The long-awaited Pokémon Trading Card Game Live app is now available in beta worldwide on PC and mobile devices after a staggered rollout last month. The successor to the now-defunct Pokémon Trading Card Game Online game has been in the works since its reveal last September. 

For fans of the previous mobile game, TCG Live aims to offer a more polished, robust digital card game experience. You can collect cards either by scanning code cards or purchasing booster packs with digital currency earned in-game by completing quests and working through battle passes.

Players represent themselves with a customizable avatar and can challenge players to matches across the globe. It also sports a much sleeker presentation. Essentially, TCG Live is positioned as the Pokémon equivalent of modern card game apps such as Magic: The Gathering Arena and Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Check out the original teaser trailer below.

Since the game is in beta, expect updates to roll out over the coming weeks/months. Pokémon TCG Live can be played on iOS, Android, and is downloadable on PC.

On
On
Off
Off
Visit the Pokémon Trading Card Game hub page for more exclusive content

Products In This Article

Pokémon Trading Card Game Livecover

Pokémon Trading Card Game Live

Platform:
PC, Mac, iOS, Android
Release Date:
2022
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Popular Content