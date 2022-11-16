Pokémon TCG Live App Now Available In Beta Worldwide

The long-awaited Pokémon Trading Card Game Live app is now available in beta worldwide on PC and mobile devices after a staggered rollout last month. The successor to the now-defunct Pokémon Trading Card Game Online game has been in the works since its reveal last September.

For fans of the previous mobile game, TCG Live aims to offer a more polished, robust digital card game experience. You can collect cards either by scanning code cards or purchasing booster packs with digital currency earned in-game by completing quests and working through battle passes.

Players represent themselves with a customizable avatar and can challenge players to matches across the globe. It also sports a much sleeker presentation. Essentially, TCG Live is positioned as the Pokémon equivalent of modern card game apps such as Magic: The Gathering Arena and Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Check out the original teaser trailer below.

Since the game is in beta, expect updates to roll out over the coming weeks/months. Pokémon TCG Live can be played on iOS, Android, and is downloadable on PC.