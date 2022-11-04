Santa Monica Studio Reveals More Than 70 Accessibility Features In God Of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarok is out next week and ahead of the game's release, developer Santa Monica Studio has revealed more than 70 accessibility features in the game.

PlayStation has been pushing the importance of accessibility in gaming more and more with each new release and Ragnarok is no different. The studio has been quite open with its accessibility desires, detailing more than 60 in a blog post earlier this year. Now, with the game out on November 9, the studio has released an even more detailed post breaking down exactly what to expect.

Santa Monica Studio says there are more than 70 features in Ragnarok that "enable players to customize the gameplay experience to suit their needs" and the list is a sight to behold. It includes plenty of presets, too, which could make it easier for players to easily get the game started in a way that makes the experience better for them. Presets include one for vision accessibility, hearing accessibility, motion reduction, apply motor accessibility, and a changed setting indicator as well.

There are alternative control schemes, remappable buttons, hold and press options, in-game assistance settings, and so much more. If you're interested in what accessibility features are in Ragnarok, be sure to check out the full blog post.

