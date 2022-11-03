Here Are All The Performance And Quality Modes For God Of War Ragnarök
Santa Monica Studio has revealed the nine different graphics modes available for God of War Ragnarök across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
PS5 players with a TV that supports HDMI 2.1 are especially in for a treat as that potentially gives them six different modes to choose from depending on whether their TV features a high frame rate display (120hz refresh rate) and variable refresh rate. Let's break each mode down:
God of War Ragnarök – PlayStation 5 Graphics Modes
Favor Performance: 1440p - 2160p, 60 FPS target
Favor Performance + High Refresh Rate Display: 1440p, unlocked 60 FPS
Favor Performance + High Refresh Rate Display + Varriable Refresh Rate: 1440p, unlocked 60 FPS
Favor Quality: 2160p (native 4K), 30 FPS target
Favor Quality + High Refresh Rate Display: 1800p - 2160p, 40 FPS target
Favor Quality + High Refresh Rate Display + Variable Refresh Rate: 1800p - 2160p, unlocked 40 FPS
God of War Ragnarök – PlayStation 4 Graphics Modes
Pro Favor Performance: 1080p - 1656p, unlocked 30 FPS
Pro Favor Quality: 1440p - 1656p, 30 FPS target
Standard PS4: 1080p, 30 FPS target
With #GodofWarRagnarok right around the corner, we’re happy to share all of the graphics modes that will be available to you across PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4!— Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) November 3, 2022
Check out all the options below to learn about each mode’s resolution and FPS. pic.twitter.com/ribAoDkETb
As you can see, there's a lot going on in terms of graphics modes for this game, and that's great – the more options, the better! Regardless of where you play or how you play, it sounds like you're in for a good time based on the first five hours of the game. You can read what we thought about those first hours in our God of War Ragnarök spoiler-free impressions here.
For more about the game, be sure to check out Game Informer's exclusive coverage hub for God of War Ragnarök.
Which graphics mode are you going to use in the game? Let us know in the comments below!