Here Are All The Performance And Quality Modes For God Of War Ragnarök

by Wesley LeBlanc on Nov 03, 2022 at 07:21 AM

Santa Monica Studio has revealed the nine different graphics modes available for God of War Ragnarök across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. 

PS5 players with a TV that supports HDMI 2.1 are especially in for a treat as that potentially gives them six different modes to choose from depending on whether their TV features a high frame rate display (120hz refresh rate) and variable refresh rate. Let's break each mode down: 

God of War Ragnarök – PlayStation 5 Graphics Modes

  • Favor Performance: 1440p - 2160p, 60 FPS target

  • Favor Performance + High Refresh Rate Display1440p, unlocked 60 FPS

  • Favor Performance + High Refresh Rate Display + Varriable Refresh Rate: 1440p, unlocked 60 FPS

  • Favor Quality2160p (native 4K), 30 FPS target

  • Favor Quality + High Refresh Rate Display: 1800p - 2160p, 40 FPS target

  • Favor Quality + High Refresh Rate Display + Variable Refresh Rate1800p - 2160p, unlocked 40 FPS

God of War Ragnarök – PlayStation 4 Graphics Modes

  • Pro Favor Performance: 1080p - 1656p, unlocked 30 FPS

  • Pro Favor Quality: 1440p - 1656p, 30 FPS target

  • Standard PS4: 1080p, 30 FPS target

As you can see, there's a lot going on in terms of graphics modes for this game, and that's great – the more options, the better! Regardless of where you play or how you play, it sounds like you're in for a good time based on the first five hours of the game. You can read what we thought about those first hours in our God of War Ragnarök spoiler-free impressions here.

For more about the game, be sure to check out Game Informer's exclusive coverage hub for God of War Ragnarök

Which graphics mode are you going to use in the game? Let us know in the comments below!

