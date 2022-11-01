News
Xbox Game Pass November 2022

Somerville, Return to Monkey Island, And More Coming To Xbox Game Pass

by Marcus Stewart on Nov 01, 2022 at 09:52 AM

Do you smell autumn leaves and the faint smell of turkey in the air? It’s November, and the start of a new month means one thing: a new batch of Xbox Game Pass games! Perhaps the biggest title is the debuting Somerville, the sidescroller by the ex-Playdead CEO. Adventure game enthusiasts can dive into Return to Monkey Island as well as Pentiment, the new medieval mystery title by Obsidian Entertainment. The hit PC title Vampire Survivors also makes its console debut on Xbox this month. See what’s coming and what’s leaving Game Pass below, and check out our reviews for applicable titles. 

What’s Coming To Xbox Game Pass

The Legend of Tianding (Console, PC, Cloud) – Today

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (PC) – Today | Our Review

The Walking Dead: Michonne - The Complete Season (PC) – Today | Ep. 1 Review, Ep. 2 Review, Ep. 3 Review 

Ghost Song (Console, PC, Cloud)  – November 3

Football Manager 2023 (PC) – November 8 

Football Manager 2023 Console (Console, PC, Cloud) –  November 8

Return to Monkey Island (Console, PC, Cloud) – November 8 | Our Review

Vampire Survivors (Console) – November 10

Pentiment (Console, PC, Cloud) – November 15 

Somerville (Console, PC) – November 15 

What’s Leaving Xbox Game Pass

Football Manager 2022 (PC)  – November 8

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition (Console, PC, Cloud) – November 8

Art of Rally (Console, PC, Cloud) – November 15

Fae Tactics (Console, PC, Cloud) – November 15

Next Space Rebel (Console, PC, Cloud) – November 15

One Step from Eden (Console, PC, Cloud) – November 15

Supraland (Console, PC, Cloud) – November 15 | Our Review

