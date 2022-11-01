Somerville, Return to Monkey Island, And More Coming To Xbox Game Pass
Do you smell autumn leaves and the faint smell of turkey in the air? It’s November, and the start of a new month means one thing: a new batch of Xbox Game Pass games! Perhaps the biggest title is the debuting Somerville, the sidescroller by the ex-Playdead CEO. Adventure game enthusiasts can dive into Return to Monkey Island as well as Pentiment, the new medieval mystery title by Obsidian Entertainment. The hit PC title Vampire Survivors also makes its console debut on Xbox this month. See what’s coming and what’s leaving Game Pass below, and check out our reviews for applicable titles.
What’s Coming To Xbox Game Pass
The Legend of Tianding (Console, PC, Cloud) – Today
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (PC) – Today | Our Review
The Walking Dead: Michonne - The Complete Season (PC) – Today | Ep. 1 Review, Ep. 2 Review, Ep. 3 Review
Ghost Song (Console, PC, Cloud) – November 3
Football Manager 2023 (PC) – November 8
Football Manager 2023 Console (Console, PC, Cloud) – November 8
Return to Monkey Island (Console, PC, Cloud) – November 8 | Our Review
Vampire Survivors (Console) – November 10
Pentiment (Console, PC, Cloud) – November 15
Somerville (Console, PC) – November 15
What’s Leaving Xbox Game Pass
Football Manager 2022 (PC) – November 8
Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition (Console, PC, Cloud) – November 8
Art of Rally (Console, PC, Cloud) – November 15
Fae Tactics (Console, PC, Cloud) – November 15
Next Space Rebel (Console, PC, Cloud) – November 15
One Step from Eden (Console, PC, Cloud) – November 15
Supraland (Console, PC, Cloud) – November 15 | Our Review