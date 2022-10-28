Here Are The Exclusive PlayStation Bonuses For Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is finally out and Infinity Ward has updated the game's website to include a page all about playing the game on PlayStation 5. It includes a look at all the exclusive bonuses PlayStation players get for playing the game on that platform, too, as reported by Video Games Chronicle.

If you're familiar with PlayStation's usual bonuses for Call of Duty players, you likely won't be surprised by this year's exclusives, but new players will find that it's actually quite a lot. Here's what PlayStation players are getting:

Battle Pass Bundle Bonus : Unlock new gear and goodies even faster, PlayStation players that purchase a Battle Pass Bundle will get an additional 5 tier skips. That's a total of 25 tier skips.

: Unlock new gear and goodies even faster, PlayStation players that purchase a Battle Pass Bundle will get an additional 5 tier skips. That's a total of 25 tier skips. Double XP Points : PlayStation players can look forward to exclusive Monthly Double XP events (24 hour duration), so prepare to boost your rank.

: PlayStation players can look forward to exclusive Monthly Double XP events (24 hour duration), so prepare to boost your rank. Combat Packs : Get a free in-game bundle each Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II season. Includes such items as an Operator Skin, Weapon Blueprint, Emblem, and much more. Limited time only for PlayStation Plus members.

: Get a free in-game bundle each Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II season. Includes such items as an Operator Skin, Weapon Blueprint, Emblem, and much more. Limited time only for PlayStation Plus members. PlayStation Party Bonus : Teamwork makes the dream work. PlayStation players that play together in parties receive +25% bonus weapon XP. The bonus still counts when playing with cross-platform teammates.

: Teamwork makes the dream work. PlayStation players that play together in parties receive +25% bonus weapon XP. The bonus still counts when playing with cross-platform teammates. Extra Loadouts: Be prepared for any scenario. PlayStation players get an additional 2 loadout slots, ready for customization. Available when Create-A-Class unlocks upon reaching Level 4.

As you can see, that's quite a lot for PlayStation players. The irony is that PlayStation has been taking shots at Xbox about its in-the-works acquisition of Activision Blizzard, citing that if Xbox acquires the company (and thus, Call of Duty as a first-party title), PlayStation fans will lose out on the game, or at the very least, Xbox players will get better value out of the series. That's what PlayStation is saying in an attempt to block the acquisition from happening in official proceedings...while also giving players exclusive bonuses for Modern Warfare II on PlayStation.

Speaking of that, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan recently revealed that if Xbox acquires Activision Blizzard, Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation platforms for three years after the current standing agreement expires. Be sure to check out the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launch trailer before jumping in.

[Source: Video Games Chronicle]

How do you feel about console-exclusive benefits and bonuses like this? Let us know in the comments below!