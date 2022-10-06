Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II Launch Trailer Showcases More Of The Game's Campaign

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the hotly anticipated sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare reboot, is out in just a few weeks, and Infinity Ward has released a new trailer to highlight what to expect during the game's story campaign.

Returning favorites from 2019's Modern Warfare like Ghost and Price make an appearance in the trailer as do newcomers to the series, both good and bad, all to the backdrop of the war on drugs, cartels, terrorism, and more. It's all very Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and you can check it out for yourself below:

For more about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, check out this extended campaign gameplay trailer and then read about Farm 18, a Shoothouse-inspired map coming to the game's multiplayer. Read our Call of Duty preview for new details about Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2, Warzone Mobile, and more after that.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 28.

Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II a day-one purchase for you? Let us know in the comments below!