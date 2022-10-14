Star Trek: Resurgence Pushed To April 2023

Star Trek: Resurgence is the latest title to get pushed into 2023. The narrative-driven sci-fi adventure will now launch in April to ensure it receives a final coat of polish.

Developer Dramatic Labs announced the news on Twitter, stating it’s taking the extra time to ensure “a truly immersive Star Trek experience”. You can read the full statement below (click the image to enlarge).

Resurgence was first announced during The Game Awards 2021 and is a choice-driven adventure game that follows a similar design template to Telltale Games’ titles (Dramatic Labs consists of ex-Telltale employees). The story unfolds shortly after the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation as players control two original characters, an officer and a commander, to solve a mystery aboard the U.S.S. Resolute. The narrative and your relationships change depending on your choices, and gameplay features light combat and puzzle-solving. Resurgence is currently slated to launch on PlayStation and Xbox consoles and PC.

We played a demo of Star Trek: Resurgence during Summer Game Fest in June, and you can read our hands-on impressions here. You can also keep up with the plethora of big titles that have been delayed to 2023 by checking out this list.