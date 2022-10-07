A New Guard Rises Up In Gotham Knights Launch Trailer

The new guards of Batman's city rise up in the launch trailer for Gotham Knights released by WB Games Montréal today.

With just two weeks to go until the October 21 release date, marketing for Gotham Knights has begun to ramp up. We recently went hands-on with the game, and you can read our impressions and key takeaways about how it plays now, and recent videos have shared some of the behind-the-scenes inspirations for the game's narrative design. But now, as the official release date draws nearer, WB Games Montréal is bringing the hype.

Check out the Gotham Knights launch trailer for yourself below:

As you can see, Gotham Knights' story of the Court of Owls and how they interact with both the Gotham Knights – Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, and Red Hood – as well as other Gotham villain mainstays like Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Clayface, and Harley Quinn is shaping up to be something exciting for the Bat-verse of games. Fortunately, we don't have to wait too much longer now to experience it for ourselves because Gotham Knights hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on October 21.

Which of the Gotham Knights will you be maining? Let us know in the comments below!