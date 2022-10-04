Xbox Game Pass Gets Swarmed By A Plague Tale: Requiem, Scorn, And More This Month
The first batch of Xbox Game Pass games to come during the spookiest season of the year have been unveiled. A Plague Tale: Requiem headlines the line-up, accompanied by fellow new title Scorn along with Chivarly II. Read on to find out what’s coming and what’s leaving Game Pass in the coming week, and check out our linked reviews for each title.
What's Coming To Xbox Game Pass
Chivalry II (Console, PC, Cloud) – Today
Medieval Dynasty (Xbox Series X/S) – October 6
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (PC) – October 6
The Walking Dead: Season Two (PC) – October 6
Costume Quest (Console, Cloud) – October 11 | Our Review
Eville (Console, PC) – October 11
Dyson Sphere Program (PC) – October 13
Scorn (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – October 14
A Plague Tale: Requiem (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – October 18
What’s Leaving Xbox Game Pass On October 15
Bloodroots (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review
Echo Generation (Console, PC, Cloud)
Into The Pit (Console, PC, Cloud)
Ring of Pain (Console, PC, Cloud)
Sable (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review
The Good Life (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review