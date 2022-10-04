News

Xbox Game Pass Gets Swarmed By A Plague Tale: Requiem, Scorn, And More This Month

by Marcus Stewart on Oct 04, 2022 at 09:43 AM

The first batch of Xbox Game Pass games to come during the spookiest season of the year have been unveiled. A Plague Tale: Requiem headlines the line-up, accompanied by fellow new title Scorn along with Chivarly II. Read on to find out what’s coming and what’s leaving Game Pass in the coming week, and check out our linked reviews for each title.

What's Coming To Xbox Game Pass

Chivalry II (Console, PC, Cloud) – Today

Medieval Dynasty (Xbox Series X/S) – October 6

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (PC) – October 6

The Walking Dead: Season Two (PC) – October 6

Costume Quest (Console, Cloud) – October 11 | Our Review

Eville (Console, PC) – October 11

Dyson Sphere Program (PC) – October 13

Scorn (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – October 14

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – October 18

What’s Leaving Xbox Game Pass On October 15

Bloodroots (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review

Echo Generation (Console, PC, Cloud)

Into The Pit (Console, PC, Cloud)

Ring of Pain (Console, PC, Cloud)

Sable (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review

The Good Life (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

A Plague Tale: Requiemcover

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
Release Date:
Scorncover

Scorn

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Chivalry 2cover

Chivalry 2

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Medieval Dynastycover

Medieval Dynasty

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, PC
Release Date:
September 23, 2021 (PC), 
October 6, 2022 (Xbox Series X/S)
Evillecover

Eville

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Dyson Sphere Programcover

Dyson Sphere Program

Platform:
PC
Release Date:
Costume Questcover

Costume Quest

Platform:
PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
Release Date:
The Walking Dead Season Onecover

The Walking Dead Season One

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Release Date:
2014
The Walking Dead Season Twocover

The Walking Dead Season Two

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
Release Date:
2014
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Popular Content