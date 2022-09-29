Scorn Release Date Moved Up One Week

Publisher Kepler Interactive and developer Ebb Software have revealed that Scorn's release date has changed, moving up one week earlier in October. The game will now release on October 14 instead of the previously announced October 21.

As for why, the team doesn't say. However, a new teaser trailer released today is titled, "You've waited long enough," so perhaps the studio simply wants to get this game into players' hands sooner. Check it out for yourself below:

Here are some screenshots from the game:

Are you going to be checking out Scorn next month? Let us know in the comments below!