Hot Wheels Unleashed Leads October 2022's PlayStation Plus Games

PlayStation has revealed the October 2022 PlayStation Plus games for next month: Hot Wheels Unleashed, Superhot, and Injustice 2.

All Premium, Extra, and Essential PS Plus members can add these games to their libraries and download them starting next month, on October 4. You'll have until October 31 to add them to your library. As for September's games, which are Need For Speed: Heat, Granblue Fantasy Versus, and Toem, players have until October 3 to add them to their libraries.

Here's what PlayStation has to say about each game:

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Collect, build and race in this fantastic arcade sim based on the Hot Wheels universe. Earn new vehicles then take them to the track to race side by side with friends in two-player split-screen, or face up to 12 opponents in online challenges. One you’ve raced, why not try and build your own course? Create amazing layout inside and outside the track editor. Ad loops, special boosters, obstacles and special elements to make an incredible amusement park for your races, then share your creation online for other players to try.

Injustice 2

The creators of Mortal Kombat return to the DC universe with the biggest superhuman roster. Select from twisted versions of iconic heroes and supervillains and bring epic-scale battles to awe-inspiring locations across the globe. Take on other players locally and online, or immerse yourself in the story-driven single player campaign as Batman struggles against Superman’s regime. You’ll earn gear after every match to equip, customize and evolve your roster.

Superhot

Blurring the lines between cautious strategy and unbridled mayhem, Superhot is the FPS in which time moves only when you move. No regenerating health bars. No conveniently placed ammo drops. It’s just you, outnumbered and outgunned, grabbing the weapons of fallen enemies to shoot, slice, and maneuver through a hurricane of slow-motion bullets. Superhot’s polished, minimalist visual language helps you concentrate on the most important – on the fluidity of gameplay and cinematic beauty of the fight.

Are you excited about October's titles? Let us know in the comments below!