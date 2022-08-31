News
Here Are September’s PlayStation Plus Games For Essential, Extra, And Premium Members
After leaking in advance yet again, Sony confirmed September’s line-up of PlayStation Plus monthly downloadable games. It also revealed the new titles arriving to the Extra and Premium subscription game catalog as well as its Premium Classics.
PlayStation Plus Monthly Games (September 6)
Available to every subscription tier, you can download these three titles beginning next week. Clicking the game link will take you to our review of it.
Toem
Remember that you have until September 5 to download August’s monthly games before they make their exit.
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog (September 20)
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
Monster Energy Supercross
Rabbid Invasion: The Interactive TV Show
Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game – Complete Edition
PlayStation Plus Premium Classics (September 20)
PS1
Syphon Filter 2
PS3
Bentley’s Backpack
The Sly Collection
PSP
Kingdom of Paradise
Toy Story 3
On
On
Off
Off
Products In This Article
Need For Speed Heat
Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Granblue Fantasy Versus
Platform:
PlayStation 4, PC
Release Date:
March 3, 2020 (PlayStation 4),
March 13, 2020 (PC)