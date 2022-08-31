News
GranBlue Fantasy: Versus PlayStation Plus

Here Are September's PlayStation Plus Games For Essential, Extra, And Premium Members

by Marcus Stewart on Aug 31, 2022

After leaking in advance yet again, Sony confirmed September’s line-up of PlayStation Plus monthly downloadable games. It also revealed the new titles arriving to the Extra and Premium subscription game catalog as well as its Premium Classics.  

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games (September 6) 

Available to every subscription tier, you can download these three titles beginning next week. Clicking the game link will take you to our review of it. 

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Need For Speed Heat

Toem

Remember that you have until September 5 to download August’s monthly games before they make their exit.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog (September 20)

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX 

Assassin’s Creed Origins 

Chicory: A Colorful Tale 

Deathloop 

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 

Monster Energy Supercross 

Rabbid Invasion: The Interactive TV Show 

Rayman Legends 

Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game – Complete Edition 

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition 

Watch Dogs 2 

PlayStation Plus Premium Classics (September 20)

PS1

Syphon Filter 2

PS3

Bentley’s Backpack

The Sly Collection

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time

PSP

Kingdom of Paradise

Toy Story 3

