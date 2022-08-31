Here Are September’s PlayStation Plus Games For Essential, Extra, And Premium Members

After leaking in advance yet again, Sony confirmed September’s line-up of PlayStation Plus monthly downloadable games. It also revealed the new titles arriving to the Extra and Premium subscription game catalog as well as its Premium Classics.

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games (September 6)

Available to every subscription tier, you can download these three titles beginning next week. Clicking the game link will take you to our review of it.

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Need For Speed Heat

Toem

Remember that you have until September 5 to download August’s monthly games before they make their exit.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog (September 20)

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Deathloop

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Monster Energy Supercross

Rabbid Invasion: The Interactive TV Show

Rayman Legends

Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game – Complete Edition

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Watch Dogs 2

PlayStation Plus Premium Classics (September 20)

PS1

Syphon Filter 2

PS3

Bentley’s Backpack

The Sly Collection

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time

PSP

Kingdom of Paradise

Toy Story 3