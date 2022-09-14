The Sims 4 Is Going Free-To-Play Next Month

Publisher EA and developer Maxis are making The Sims 4 free-to-play starting next month.

This news comes from a new blog post released today that also reveals EA will hold a Behind The Sims Summit on October 18 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. That's also the same day The Sims 4 officially becomes a free-to-play game, meaning you can download the base game for free on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC then. As for why, it seems the team simply wants the game to be available to anyone interested in it.

"With The Sims 4 going free to play, our team is more dedicated than ever to developing new and meaningful The Sims 4 experiences for our players and we will continue to develop and release packs, kits, and Sims Delivery Express drops into the foreseeable future," the blog post reads.

The post says the team will share more about this transition during its Behind The Sims Summit on October 18, so be sure to tune in to that if you're interested. EA Play and EA Play Pro members will receive an upgraded experience when member-only bundles of The Sims 4 go into The Play List on October 18. The Sims 4 EA Play Edition includes The Sims 4 Get To Work Expansion Pack, while the EA Play Pro Edition includes both The Sims 4 Get To Work Expansion Pack and The Sims 4 Toddler Stuff Pack.

"And last but not least, to our longtime Simmers, we want to say thank you – we wouldn't be where we are without your continued love and support to help make The Sims community what it is," the blog post continues. "From September 14 through October 17, all players who have purchased The Sims 4 base game will receive the Desert Luxe Kit as a gift. With the Desert Luxe Kit, Sims can relax in their modern oasis with luxurious indoor and outdoor furniture, inspired by the natural landscape of the Southwestern desert and materials like stone and wood. To redeem the Desert Luxe Kit, simply log into the game, and it will be available in the main menu for you to claim."

