Super Sonic Is Back In New Sonic Frontiers Trailer

Tokyo Game Show 2022 will run from Sept. 15 through Sept. 18, and Sega has helped kick off the event with a new Sonic Frontiers trailer.

It feature more Sonic Frontiers gameplay, which consists of the blue blur climbing colossal machines as if they're mountains, but when he reaches the top of one, he stumbles upon something very special: a Chaos Emerald. As any Sonic fan likely knows, collecting all of these will help the hedgehog transform into Super Sonic, a Saiyan-like version of the character that's faster and stronger. And sure enough, that's exactly what happens in this new TGS Sonic Frontiers trailer.

Check it out for yourself below:

As you can see, this is the first appearance of Super Sonic in Sonic Frontiers' marketing thus far. It's also the first confirmation that Super Sonic is in the game. This trailer is another exciting Sonic Frontiers trailer showcasing more of what we can expect when the game hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on November 8.

Are you picking up Sonic Frontiers on day one? Let us know in the comments below!