Everything Assassin's Creed Announced During Today's Ubisoft Forward Showcase

Today's Ubisoft Forward was mostly about Assassin's Creed, and it had a lot to talk about. There were new games announced, further details about Mirage released, and so much more.

Here's Every Assassin's Creed Announcement

Let's take it from the top, shall we?

Assassin's Creed Mirage

This game was officially revealed last week following extensive leaks, and as expected, Ubisoft had a lot more to share about it during today's Ubisoft Forward showcase. Basim Ibn Ishaq, the master assassin from Assassin's Creed Valhalla, is taking the lead role this time, but he'll be much younger. This game follows his journey from a thief on the luscious and diverse streets of Golden Age Baghdad in 861 to an apprentice of the Hidden Ones to a master assassin. It also represents a return to the series' roots, with heavy inspiration from the first Assassin's Creed game that started it all. For more details about everything Ubisoft revealed today regarding Mirage, check out our feature here.

Assassin's Creed Codename Red

Finally, Assassin's Creed is heading to Japan. It doesn't yet have an official title, but for now, Ubisoft is calling it Assassin's Creed Codename Red. It's set in Feudal Japan, and it will be the next mainline flagship title for the franchise, which seems to point towards this being the next Assassin's Creed game after Mirage comes out next year. Not much else was revealed about the actual game, but Ubisoft did say it will launch within the platform of Assassin's Creed Infinity. Codename Red is being developed by Ubisoft Quebec, the studio behind Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

Assassin's Creed Infinity

Ubisoft revealed that Codename Red and Codename Hexe, another Assassin's Creed game teased today, are coming to Assassin's Creed Infinity. Ubisoft revealed today that Infinity is not a game per se, but a portal for future Assassin's Creed games. It will be a "hub" that will unite the company's different experiences and its players in "meaningful ways." According to the showcase, Ubisoft is investigating how to bring back multiplayer to the series in the form of standalone multiplayer experiences in the Assassin's Creed universe that can be connected through the Infinity hub.

Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe

Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, which received a short teaser trailer, seems to point towards something in the vein of witch hunts and horror. Codename Hexe is being developed by Ubisoft Montreal, the birthplace of the Assassin's Creed series. Its teaser trailer apparently has secrets for fans to discover, so start looking now!

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade will be Ubisoft's first open-world mobile Assassin's Creed game featuring all the "iconic Assassin's Creed gameplay but optimized for an experience [with] touch controls." Set in ancient China, players will be able to create and customize their own assassins for the first time in the franchise. You'll be able to sneak through bustling cities, engage in intense combat, discover the secrets and vastness of ancient China, and climb atop the Great Wall of China in Codename Jade, which is "coming soon" to mobile devices, according to Ubisoft.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Last Chapter

Ubisoft is preparing to say goodbye to the adventures of Eivor in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and it's doing so with one last quest arc called The Last Chapter. Ubisoft says it ties up some of the remaining storylines established throughout the game's narrative, and it will reunite Eivor with key characters, including some with historical significance. Ubisoft did not reveal when The Last Chapter would be coming to Valhalla.

Assassin's Creed 15th Anniversary Documentary

The company revealed that it will be releasing an Assassin's Creed documentary that gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the last 15 years of Assassin's Creed.

Assassin's Creed Netflix Series

Unfortunately, Ubisoft didn't have anything to show in regards to this announcement, but it did say it's still happening and will be an "epic, genre-bending, live-action adaptation" of the video game series. The company also has a new mobile game in development for Netflix's gaming platform.

Everything Else

In a flurry of quick announcements related to the series' 15th anniversary, Ubisoft revealed that a concert called Assassin's Creed Symphonic Adventure is on the way. So is an Amunet figurine, a podcast called Assassin's Creed: Echoes of History, a new novel called The Magnus Conspiracy, and some Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag webtoons.

And that's everything Assassin's Creed the company revealed during today's Ubisoft Forward September 2022 showcase.

What are you most excited about from today's Assassin's Creed announcements? Let us know in the comments below!