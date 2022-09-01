Assassin's Creed Mirage Is Real And Ubisoft Has More To Share About It Next Week

After growing to become one of the most-leaked games in franchise history, Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin's Creed Mirage is real and we'll be learning more about it next week.

That's because the publisher is hosting a Ubisoft Forward on Sept. 10 at Noon P.T./3 p.m. ET, which has been previously advertised as the event where we'll learn more about the future of Assassin's Creed and more. It seems Assassin's Creed Mirage will be the big highlight of the show, but it's possible we learn more about Assassin's Creed Infinity, which is Ubisoft's in-development Assassin's Creed live-service platform. We might even learn about non-Assassin's Creed games, too.

If rumors and leaks about Assassin's Creed Mirage are correct, we're in for a game set in Baghdad with Basim, a major character from Assassin's Creed Valhalla (if you know, you know), as the protagonist. Leaks indicate that he's not yet an assassin at the start of Mirage and instead, a thief who comes to discover the Hidden Ones, which later become the Assassin's order in the series. Rumors also point to this game being a much more stripped back take on the franchise, feeling more like older games in the series rather than the massive and sprawling open-world RPGs of late.

The potential for this to feel like a bridge between classic Assassin's Creed and new Assassin's Creed has me incredibly excited. I love the new games, especially Origins and Odyssey, but they're downright exhausting. An Assassin's Creed game I can beat in less than 80 hours? Sign me up!

