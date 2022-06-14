Everything Announced During The Assassin's Creed 15th Anniversary Celebration Stream

Ubisoft held a special celebration stream in honor of Assassin's Creed's 15th Anniversary today and during it, the company announced a new game mode for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, when to expect the finale to Eivor's story, a free gaming weekend, and plenty more. It also included a blink-and-you'll-miss-it tease of when to expect to learn more about the future of the Assassin's Creed franchise.

Below, we'll break down each of the announcements:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft has revealed that Valhalla will get another year of content – aptly named Year Two – and it will include returning festivals, Mastery Challenge Pack 2, an armory update, and new tombs to explore.

Plus, sometime this summer, The Forgotten Saga will hit Valhalla. This is a new rogue-lite inspired game mode that takes place in Niflheim. In it, the Daughter of Loki, Hel, is pushing Odin through an endless realm of death. Like any rogue-lite, Odin will die...a lot. You must learn how to overcome waves of enemies, all while growing stronger and using learned skills to advance forward, until you come face to face with Hel herself. The trailer revealed dragons, monsters, plenty of human enemies, and more. An official release date was not revealed but The Forgotten Saga will hit Valhalla sometime this summer and it will be free to all players.

Finally, Ubisoft will release the final episode of Eivor's story as a free chapter to all players near the end of the year.

Discovery Tour: Viking Age

Discovery Tour in Assassin's Creed Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla gives players the chance to explore the regions of these games without the violence. Instead, you're treated to an educational tour of each area and as a result, Discovery Tour has gained popularity in schools and more. The Viking Age version of Discovery Tour can now be downloaded today as a standalone title on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Stadia and Luna platforms, and PC.

Assassin's Creed Origins

Ubisoft just released a 60 FPS patch for Assassin's Creed Origins. If you're wanting to check it out, you can do so from June 16 through June 20 because Origins will be free to play this weekend. Plus, several Origins-inspired tattoos and an Origins naval pack have been added to Valhalla.

The Future of Assassin's Creed

Ubisoft said that it will reveal the future of Assassin's Creed this September in a "very special" event. This could theoretically be anything but our money's on this September event being the reveal of the next Assassin's Creed game. It could be the heavily-rumored Assassin's Creed Rift, a smaller-scale story focused on Valhalla's Basim character, or it could be the less-rumored Assassin's Creed Remake. It could also be our first look at Assassin's Creed Infinity, which will reportedly be a live-service take on the franchise. Only time will tell but fortunately, we don't have to wait long because September is just a few months away.

And that's everything that was announced during today's Assassin's Creed 15th Anniversary Celebration event. What are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!