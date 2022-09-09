Marvel Snap Gets October Launch Date In New Trailer

Marvel announced Marvel Snap, a new free-to-play collectible card game for PC and mobile devices developed by Nuverse and Second Dinner, earlier this year. Now, thanks to a new trailer released during today's Disney and Marvel Games Showcase.

The trailer also showcases roughly a minute of new gameplay, which reveals more about the strategy card game. It looks quite dynamic, with plenty of fun animations to accompany your card's individual moves.

Check it out for yourself below:

As you can see, Marvel Snap is set to hit PC, iOS, and Android devices next month, on Oct. 18.

"The adrenaline-pumping, superpowered card battler lets fans assemble their Marvel dream team of heroes and villains and then battle their way through the multiverse to glory – all in just three-minute play sessions," a press release reads. "Marvel Snap is super easy to learn, but will take a lifetime for even the best of players to master. Nuverse and Second Dinner also released the game's pre-registration page today, where players can sign up to get the latest information on the game and snap it up the moment it launches on October 18."

Are you going to check out Marvel Snap next month? Let us know in the comments below!