Marvel Snap, A New Collectible Card Game For PC And Mobile, Announced

Yesterday, Marvel teased that it would be announcing a new video game today, and it has done just that with Marvel Snap, a new free-to-play collectible card game for PC and mobile devices developed by Nuverse and Second Dinner.

Marvel calls it a “revolutionary game experience that unleashes the entire Marvel multiverse into a fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping card battle” that tasks players with assembling their ultimate Marvel dream team complete with both heroes and villains. To do so, players will need to collect “endless” card variants and use them in collectible card game plays. Each card game match lasts about three minutes. It is set to launch later this year.

“Featuring 150+ iconic Marvel characters, Marvel Snap brings together stunning art from Marvel’s rich 80-year history with beautiful, brand new original illustrations to deliver hundreds of collectible art pieces in an intense player vs. player (PVP) fast-paced CCG,” a press release reads. “Marvel Snap introduces a new way to compete for the highest ranks, allowing players to ‘Snap’ to raise the stakes and double down. The mind games and bluffing inherent in this innovative mechanic create a game that is truly impossible to master.”

At launch, Marvel Snap will feature more than 150 “unique cards,” and each will have multiple variations. According to the press release, each match will feature three of more than 50 random Marvel locations with game-changing effects.

Beginning today, you can sign up for a limited edition closed beta on Android devices here. When the game launches later this year, it will be available in 13 different languages on PC and mobile devices.

In regards to the development teams, Nuverse is perhaps best known for its work on mobile titles such as Sonic at the Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020, One Piece: Blood Routes, and Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade. Second Dinner is comprised of developers that have worked on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, Halo, and more.

