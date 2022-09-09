News

Gargoyles Remastered Announced

by Marcus Stewart on Sep 09, 2022 at 04:00 PM

Gargoyles are back! Well, sort of. The 1995 Sega Genesis side-scroller based on the beloved 90’s animated series is getting the remaster treatment, bringing Goliath and his team (much to their chagrin) back into the spotlight.

Unfortunately, the reveal didn’t come alongside a trailer, a list of platforms, or a release window. However, it sounds like we should expect a similar treatment that the Disney Classics Games Collection received. Those games were enhanced with high-res graphics, a rewind ability, a level skip, and art galleries showcasing concept sketches and other historical goodies. 

You can see the announcement at the 12:33 mark.

Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

