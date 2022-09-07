Gamelists, 1440p Support, And More Now Available In New PS5 Update

PlayStation told players in 2020 that it could add 1440p support for game resolution output to PlayStation 5 “if requested enough.” It seems that happened because it’s now available in a new update.

With the launch of today’s new global PS5 system software update, not only is 1440p resolution available for applicable TVs and monitors, but Gamelists and other anticipated social features are too. There’s also a new audio comparison option to listen to the difference between stereo output and 3D audio in headsets and a new YouTube voice command preview.

“The update includes several highly-requested features like 1440p HDMI video output and gamelists, as well as social features like the ability to request a Share Screen from a fellow party member, easily view new friends’ profiles, and receive a notification to help you join a friend’s game more quickly from a party chat,” platform experience senior vice president Hideaki Nishino writes in a new PlayStation blog post. “Additionally, you can now compare 3D audio and stereo audio on the same screen and more easily access in-progress Activities from game hubs.”

For more information about these new features, head to this breakdown here.

This system software update will allow players in the U.S. and U.K. to preview the ability to search YouTube through voice command.

“Another feature we’re excited to bring to more PS5 players is the ability to search for content on YouTube through Voice Command (Preview),” the blog reads. “From anywhere on PS5, including during gameplay, you can say ‘Hey PlayStation, find [keyword] on YouTube.’ The YouTube app will open, and relevant search results will be shown.”

A couple more new features include the ability to launch a PS Remote Play session through the PS App and the ability to request a Share Screen from there as well. For more about these features, head to the blog post here.