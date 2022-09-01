Sons Of The Forest Delayed 'One Last Time' To Early 2023

Endnight Games' The Forest became one of my favorite co-op experiences almost two years after its launch. And when more Sons of the Forest footage was revealed the following year (2021), my excitement level reached an all-time high. Sadly, the sequel has been delayed again, but the devs seem confident in the horror survival game's early 2023 release period.

Endnight Games' post on Twitter (seen above) says, in recent months, an exact drop date has been hard to pinpoint, but the newfound scope led to the team's hard decision:

"Due to the scope of our new game Sons Of The Forest, it has been hard to pinpoint an exact release date, and today we have to delay one last time.

Giving us time to complete the polish we feel is needed, we will release Feb 23, 2023, priced at $29.99USD."

Based on trailers, Sons of the Forest is the studio's most ambitious title yet, with a vast open world, a new AI companion, updated visuals, and multiple warring factions scattered throughout the landscape. It looks to be even more brutal and terrifying than the last game, and I can't wait to get my hands on it.

Sons of the Forest splatters onto our screens next year, February 23, for PC.