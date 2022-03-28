Sons Of The Forest Delayed To October

Endnight Games has announced that its upcoming survival game, Sons Of The Forest, has been delayed from its original May release window to October.

This news comes by way of Endnight Games’ own Twitter, where the studio announced that its vision of the game is too ambitious for it to hit its May 2022 release date. The team needs more time to bring its vision to life, and it’s taking an additional five months to do just that.

“Over these past few weeks, we have realized that our May 2022 release date for Sons Of The Forest was overly ambitious. To be able to deliver our vision of the next step in survival games, we’ve decided to move our release date to October 2022.”

As you can see in the tweet above, Endnight Games included a quick snippet of video showcasing some things in Sons Of The Forest, including what appears to be a dazed NPC, the protagonist eating a raw fish, a log shelter being built, a target being unfolded, and more.

The last we saws of Sons Of The Forest was in a December trailer that showcased how terrifyingly brutal the survival game is, with some sequences appearing to be straight-up horror. Sons Of The Forest builds upon The Forest’s survival mechanics, which included collecting materials to craft shelters and build hunting tools, finding and foraging food to keep you alive, and more. Endnight Games’ latest looks like a treat for fans of the genre. We’ll all find out this October.

