Gungrave G.O.R.E. Trailer Reveals The Zany Cast And A Release Date

Gungrave G.O.R.E. marks the return of the Gungrave franchise after almost 20 years (well, besides that VR game), and today we found out that the sequel is coming just in time for Thanksgiving. A new cinematic trailer shown during Gamescom reveals a November release date, as well as running down the wacky cast of characters and why you'll be riddling them with bullets.

The largely CG trailer sprinkles in a bit of in-game action, though you should check out this previous gameplay video for a better taste of the over-the-top combat. We’re introduced to Grave’s allies who band together to take on a fearsome foursome of antagonists looking to rule the world (probably). Fans of the PS2 games and the anime that spawned from them will be happy to know that G.O.R.E. looks as bombastic and absurd as they'd expect. Newcomers that enjoy bullets, blood, and insanity will likely feel right at home.

Gungrave G.O.R.E. launches November 22 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Pre-ordering nets you a special Grim Reaper skin designed by former Tango Gameworks designer Ikumi Nakamura, who is working on G.O.R.E. as a character artist.