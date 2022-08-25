Knockout City Season 7 Adds Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Knockout City Season 7 is called Mutant Mutiny. Mutants named Neon, Susan, Ratfink, and Goober have come to the surface to fight for their place in Knockout City, but they aren't the only mutants coming to town. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles join them in the dodgeball battlefields of Knockout City this season.

When the 13-week season featuring Mutant Mutiny launches on August 30, Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael join the game as playable characters for any dodgebrawl match – each turtle features a unique intro pose. If players want more TMNT action in Knockout City, they can purchase the Premium Brawl Pass featuring TMNT rewards, a new map, new hideout customizations and more.

Those looking to get the most TMNT fun out of this season of Knockout City can look forward to the following bundles, passes, and events over the course of the next couple of months.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Bundle ($20) – A limited-time bundle including all four turtles (including unique intro poses). The bundle will not be available for purchase with Holobux.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Event – A special in-game event taking place in weeks four and five of this season. Players can earn several TMNT cosmetics by playing.

New Premium Edition Brawl Pass – A special Brawl Pass full of TMNT-themed items, including April O'Neil's outfit and Shredder's mask. Players can level up by completing Brawl Pass contracts. With the Premium Brawl Pass, players have access to more Contracts for faster completion.

New Map and Events – A new arena called the Sludge Works enters rotation, with a battlefield that constantly changes. The stage periodically fills with sludge, closing some routes and potentially exposing players. Players can enjoy this new map with a Sludge Works-centric playlist.

Additional Content – In addition to TMNT content, players get access to bonus Brawler spots, a new style of crew vehicle, new Hideout customizations, a new energy drink, and new jukebox music tracks.

Knockout City Season 7: Mutant Mutiny kicks off on August 30. While the game's structure has changed substantially since its initial 2021 launch (including the transition to free-to-play), the core gameplay remains intact. Check out our original review of this fun dodgeball-based arena shooter here. Summer of 2022 has been a great time to be a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fan, as we've received the excellent Shredder's Revenge and still have the promising Cowabunga Collection to look forward to this month.