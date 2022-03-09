Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Announced, Features 13 Games

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection has been announced and it wraps up 13 TMNT games into one collection.

Revealed during today’s PlayStation State of Play, this collection features remastered versions of classic TMNT games like Tournament Fighters, Turtles In Time, TMNT: The Arcade Game, and more. On top of that, multiplayer co-op action can be found in some of the games, with some featuring online multiplayer too, as indicated by the message at the bottom of the trailer that says PlayStation Plus is required to play online multiplayer.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is a collection of 13 previously released video games from the Arcade, Nintendo Entertainment System, Super NES, Sega Genesis, and the Nintendo Gameboy,” the description for the trailer reads. “Immensely popular and very influential games, this collection provides a unique opportunity for gamers to experience these titles with a fantastic set of new quality of life features.”

These features include:

Added online play for certain games

Save anytime and rewind

New gameplay modes: Boss Rush and Challenge Mode

Eleven Japanese regional titles – release versions

Button mapping

HD texture updates

Unique development and sketches

Historic TMNT content

Here are the TMNT games shown in the trailer you can find in TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection:

TMNT II: Back From The Sewers

TMNT: Fall Of The Foot Clan

Three different versions of TMNT: Tournament Fighters

TMNT III: The Manhattan Project

TMNT II: Radical Rescue

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

TMNT: The Hyper Stone Heist

TMNT IV: Turtles In Time

The Cowabunga Collection does not yet have a release date, but the reveal trailer does say it will be released for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The trailer does not mention other consoles or PC platforms.