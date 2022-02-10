Master Splinter Shows How Its Done In TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Trailer

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is among the most exciting releases for nostalgic fans of beat 'em ups. We still don’t have a release date for the arcade-inspired brawler, we now know that the Turtles’ wise teacher, Master Splinter, is joining the fray. We also have confirmation that the game is heading to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One alongside Switch and PC.

Splinter kicks all kinds of tail in his trailer, including bashing foes with his staff and executing a Street Fighter-style hurricane kick of all things. Splinter is the second non-Turtle playable character alongside April O’Neil. Could Casey Jones be next? Miyamoto Usagi? We’ll have to wait and see.

Shredder's Revenge is an original adventure inspired by classics such as Turtles in Time. It supports four-player co-op (local and online) as the Turtles beat the snot out of Foot Clan and goons like Bebop and Rocksteady. To learn more about how Shedder's Revenge came to life, check out our extended preview and interview with developer Tribute Games and publisher Dotemu.