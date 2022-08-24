Xbox Head Phil Spencer Believes We’ll See ‘Less And Less’ Exclusives Over Time

Microsoft’s chief executive officer of gaming and Xbox head Phil Spencer believes games exclusive to a single console will become something we see less of over time.

This news comes from a new interview with Spencer from Bloomberg discussing Microsoft’s in-the-process acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the landscape of console exclusivity, and more. He believes that this is a good thing for the gaming industry in the long run.

“[It] is something we’re just going to see less and less of,” when discussing the idea of specific games being exclusive to a single device. “Maybe you happen in your household to buy an Xbox, and I buy a PlayStation, and our kids want to play together, and they can’t because we bought the wrong piece of plastic to plug into our television.

“We really love being able to bring more players in reducing friction, making people feel safe, secure when they’re playing, allowing them to play with their friends, regardless of what device – I think in the long run that is good for this industry. And maybe in the short run, there’s some people in some companies that don’t love it. But I think as we get over the hump and see where this industry can continue to grow, it proves out to be true.”

Bloomberg also asked Spencer about the status of Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition, how the company will handle unions and ongoing unionization efforts happening within Activision Blizzard, and more, so be sure to check out the publication’s full story here.

[Source: Bloomberg]

