New MultiVersus Trailer Reveals Morty Smith Is Now In The Game

Morty Smith from the popular cartoon Rick & Morty is now a playable character in the free-to-play stage fighter, MultiVersus.

This news comes from a new Morty-focused trailer for MultiVersus that showcases the fighter in action. It features a look at how he plays as a Bruiser class brawler, complete with a muscle-enhanced left arm "Armothy" and the "Plumbus" all-purpose alien device.

Check these moves out and more in the trailer below:

"Morty, the teenage grandson of a mega-genius scientist Rick Sanchez, arrives as part of MultiVersus Season 1 and is a Bruiser class character with more than a few tricks up his sleeve," a press release reads. "Morty's moveset, which is on display in a newly released gameplay trailer, features a mix of skills and attacks, from his muscle-enhanced left arm 'Armothy' and 'Plumbus' all-purpose alien device, to his ability to whip himself at opponents and use of various projectiles."

The trailer also reveals the President Morty character variant, which is available as an in-game purchase right now.

For more, check out every character nerf and buff from the big MultiVersus Season 1 update, and then read about how Black Adam and Stripe from Gremlins are coming to the game this season at some point. Check out our thoughts on the game in the Game Informer MultiVersus review after that, and then read about how MultiVersus was July's best-selling game in the U.S. thanks to its Founder's Pack.

Who's your MultiVersus main? Let us know in the comments below!