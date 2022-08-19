News
MultiVersus Founder's Pack best-selling

MultiVersus Was July’s Best-Selling Game In The US, Thanks To Its Founder’s Pack

by Wesley LeBlanc on Aug 19, 2022 at 10:20 AM

MultiVersus was the best-selling game in the U.S. last month, despite being a free-to-play title, due to its premium Founder’s Pack. 

The Founder’s Packs for MultiVersus came in three forms: a $39.99 standard edition, a $59.99 Deluxe edition, and a $99.99 Premium edition. These packs could be purchased to grant players things like character tokens for instant fighter unlocks, exclusive banners, and the premium in-game currency, Gleamium. It seems these packs sold extremely well in the U.S. as they brought in enough money to make MultiVersus the best-selling title in the U.S. in July, according to the latest NPD numbers. 

Mat Piscatella, the executive director of The NPD Group, which is a video game sales and trends analyst group, released his monthly thread on the video game market for the month prior, this time for July 2022. As a result, we know the top 10 best-selling games in the U.S. last month (digital sales not included): 

  1. MultiVersus
  2. Elden Ring
  3. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  4. Xenoblade Chronicles 3
  5. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  6. MLB: The Show 22
  7. Mario Kart 8
  8. Digimon Survive
  9. Minecraft
  10. F1 22

You can check out the full list, which includes 20 games, here: 

As for individual platforms, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was the best-selling Switch game, Elden Ring the best-selling PlayStation game, and MultiVersus the best-selling on Xbox. You can check out the top 10 for each platform in Piscatella’s thread. 

Elsewhere in the July 2022 NPD thread, Piscatella says the PlayStation 5 led the market in hardware spending during both July and 2022 year-to-date, but that the Switch sold the most units in both time periods. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S dollar sales each experienced double-digit percentage growth when compared to a year ago, too, likely due to increased supply to meet the ever-growing demand of these consoles. Overall, video game hardware dollar sales increased by 12% when compared to a year ago, to $362 million, but year-to-date spending on hardware is down 7%, to $2.5 billion. 

In terms of video game accessories, spending is down 22% compared to July 2021, to $148 million. Year-to-date accessory spending is down 15%, too, at $1.2 billion. The best-selling accessory in July was the Midnight Black DualSense and the best-selling accessory year-to-date is the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller. 

For more about July 2022 video game sales, be sure to check out Piscatella’s entire thread here.

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

MultiVersuscover

MultiVersus

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley LeBlanc is an associate editor for Game Informer. If you have any news tips, story ideas, or more, feel free to DM him on Twitter @LeBlancWes or email him at wesleyleblanc@gameinformer.com.
Email Twitter

Popular Content