PlayStation VR2 Gets Early 2023 Release Window

Based on a recent Instagram post on the official PlayStation account, we can finally pin down a launch period for the highly-anticipated PSVR2: "Coming early 2023." You can see the corresponding tweet below.

While the announcement is relatively brief, we do know PSVR2 will release with over 20 major first-party and third-party games, including new titles like Horizon: Call of the Mountain and ports of Resident Evil Village, No Man's Sky, and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Ch. 2. Additionally, the system boasts new orb-like controllers with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers (like the DualSense), a single cord setup with PlayStation 5 consoles for ease-of-access, a see-through view, and better resolution/tracking – we're talking two different modes of visual fidelity.

According to our very own Marcus Stewart, "VR mode displays VR content in a 360-degree view in 4000 x 2040 HDR video format (2000 x 2040 per eye) and 90Hz/120Hz frame rate. Cinematic Mode lets players view non-VR media and the PS5 interface in 1920×1080 HDR video format with 24/60Hz and 120Hz frame rate."

PSVR2 drops in early 2023, with a specific date to be announced at some point in the future.