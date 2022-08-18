Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider Is A Retro Action Throwback By The Maker Of Blazing Chrome

When JoyMasher released Blazing Chrome in 2019, it replicated the fun and nostalgia of retro run-and-gun games like Contra and Metal Slug. The studio hopes to recreate the same magic in with its next title, Vengeful Guardian: Moonriders, an homage to classic action games like Ninja Gaiden and Shinobi.

The adventure stars Moonrider, a super soldier trained to protect a corrupt government. However, it rejects its purpose and decides to turn against the establishment and overthrow its leaders. The reveal trailer highlights the fast-paced, 16-bit side-scrolling gameplay as players sprint, jump, and hack their way through enemy soldiers, robots, and larger monstrosities. Moonrider can leap wall to wall and deflect bullets with its sword, skills you’ll need to master since JoyMasher describes Vengeful Guardian as a tightly designed, challenging game.

Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider launches this fall for PlayStation consoles, Switch, PC, and Amazon Luna.