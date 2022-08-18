High On Life Delayed To December

High On Life, the upcoming first-person shooter from Justin Roiland's Squanch Games, has been delayed.

Originally due out this October, High On Life will now hit Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on December 13, 2022. It joins various other games delayed this week like Planet of Lana and Evil West, and for a similar reason: the team needs more time to make this game the best it can be.

Here's the studio's statement about the delay, in full:

"We have good news and bad news. Feel free to choose the option you'd prefer to read first; we won't meddle with your free will.

The Good News: High On Life is still coming in 2022! The team at Squanch Games is working hard towards developing the best gaming experience to hit your screens, and a little extra time to squash some bugs never hurts. With that in mind, our new launch date is set to December 13, 2022.

The Bad News: It's a game delay, sorry! Because we're making you wait an additional 6-ish weeks, please accept the linked animation as an apology.

"High On Life will be available via Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows PCs, Day One on Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and through Xbox Cloud Gaming. Thank you for your continued patience and support."

As for the linked animation mentioned in the statement above, it's what you can watch below:

As you can see, it's very Justin Roiland. Enjoy!

For more about High On Life, check out its reveal trailer from the June 2022 Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

