Fortnite Dragon Ball Trailer Revealed Nimbus Clouds, Fusion Emotes, And Themed Adventure Island

Last week, a Fortnite tweet announced an incoming Dragon Ball crossover event, with the mythical wish-fulfilling dragon, Shenron, adorning the shared screenshot. At the time, details about content and features were still a mystery. However, a short gameplay trailer released today revealed several collectible items and a Dragon Ball-themed map. You can watch the zany footage below.

According to Gamespot, two bundles touting skins inspired by popular characters will be available for purchase. The cosmetics include Goku, Vegeta, and Bulma with alternate styles, Beerus, and back bling items like Seer Fish, Power Pole, Kamesennin’s Shill, and two new Pickaxes. Nimbus and Space Pod gliders also appear with an anime-themed Kamehameha attack to decimate foes the Saiyan way. Finally, creative maps contain cool locations like Kami’s Palace, Goku’s House, the Room of Spirit and Time, and more.

The description of the event reads as follows:

“Visit the Dragon Ball Adventure Island (available August 19, 2022) to explore locations inspired by Dragon Ball Super, check out select episodes at the Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival row in Discover, visit the new “Power Unleashed!” Tab to complete quests to raise your power level and earn Dragon Ball-related free rewards, drop into the Battle Royale Island and pick up the Kamehameha to blast Goku’s iconic skill and ride around on the Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun).”

The Fortnite Dragon Ball Crossover awaits die-hard fans today.

[Source: Gamespot]