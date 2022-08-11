Fortnite: Something Dragon Ball Z-Related Hits The Game Next Week

For weeks now, leaks and rumors have pointed to a Dragon Ball Z collaboration happening with Epic Games' battle royale, Fortnite. Now, such a crossover has been officially confirmed.

Today, the official Fortnite Twitter account tweeted out an image of Shenron floating high above the battle island with a caption that says, "Speak. Name your wish...8.16.2022." Check it out for yourself below:

As you can see, it seems Epic Games will finally unveil the Dragon Ball Z content coming to Fortnite next Tuesday. As for what to expect, that remains officially unknown, but leaks (and, let's be honest, a solid guess) point to skins of popular Dragon Ball Z characters such as Goku and Vegeta and DBZ-specific pickups too. Only time will tell, but fortunately, we don't have to wait too much longer now.

Prepare your wallets.

