Arcade1Up Reveals NFL Blitz Legends Cabinet That Features Remasters Of Three Franchise Classics

Arcade1Up, the team behind the upcoming Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 arcade cabinet we recently played at EVO 2022, has announced NFL Blitz Legends, a new at-home cabinet that features remasters of three games from the popular franchise.

Those three games are NFL Blitz (first released in 1997), NFL Blitz ‘99 (released in 1998), and NFL Blitz 2000: Gold Edition (originally released in 1999), and each will be easily playable in the NFL Blitz Legends cabinet from Arcade1Up, which features a $599 price tag.

“We could not be more excited to bring NFL Blitz Legends to fans who have been waiting years for the return of this iconic game,” Arcade1Up CEO writes in a press release. “Our team spent the better part of the last two years making sure we both honored the games’ past while bringing it up to today’s modern standards with AAA development efforts in partnership with the NFL and FGA, and I think we’ve achieved that in an unbelievable feat of fun, exciting, action-packed gameplay while reengineering the original game.”

Arcade1Up partnered with the NFL and the Football Greats Alliance to “ensure that hundreds of the game’s legends are featured including Dan Marino (Miami Dolphins), Jerry Rice (San Francisco 49ers), Deion Sanders (Denver Broncos), Brett Farve (Green Bay Packers), Jerome Bettis (Pittsburgh Steelers), Terrell Davis (Denver Broncos), and Cris Carter (Minnesota Vikings)."

In remastering these three Blitz games, Arcade1Up had to tweak some of the tackles and after-the-whistle hits in the games “to support the NFL’s current Player Health & Safety initiatives,” including edits to these moves or outright removal of some. This at-home cabinet will include local multiplayer, of course, but it will also give players the ability to compete online with Wi-Fi multiplayer and leaderboards.

“Build to resemble the iconic NFL Blitz found at retro arcades, NFL Blitz Legends is a five-foot-tall arcade machine featuring NFL legends on the sides of the cabinet,” the press release reads. “The artwork and gameplay also feature retro team logos and uniforms, adding to the authenticity of the gaming experience. In addition to Wi-Fi multiplayer and leaderboard, the arcade machine has a 49-way joystick and 17-inch screen with a light-up marquee, and a branded riser.”

You can pre-order the machine starting today for $599.99 and branded stools representing every team in the NFL today are available for $79.99. The first 1000 consumers to pre-order the machine from Arcade1Up.com will receive a limited-edition NFL Blitz Legends hat as a gift with the purchase.

