Kirby's Dream Buffet Cooks Up August Release Date In New Trailer

Nintendo has released a brand new trailer for Kirby's Dream Buffet that showcases many of the minigames we'll be partaking in when the game hits Switch.

And speaking of Switch, today's overview trailer reveals that Kirby's Dream Buffet is out next week, on Wednesday, Aug. 17. That's exciting, especially considering this game was only just announced last month. The trailer details the main progression of games in Kirby's Dream Buffet, as well as important ways to strategize using Kirby's different copy abilities.

Check it out for yourself below:

As you can see, Kirby's Dream Buffet is shaping up to be an adorably cute time (not to mention, a hunger-inducing one too). For more information about Kirby's Dream Buffet, be sure to check out this story. After that, read this Kirby series retrospective that dives deep into the character's origins and more.

Are you excited about Kirby's Dream Buffet? Let us know in the comments below!