Kirby's Dream Buffet Is An Appetizing Multiplayer Food-Devouring Race

Kirby has a delicious-looking new multiplayer title heading to Switch this summer. Kirby’s Dream Buffet pits friends against each other in a platforming, snack-devouring race.

One to four players roll their Kirby through four rounds of food-themed obstacle courses, and whoever collects the most strawberries by the end wins. As seen in the trailer, players can use new cuisine-inspired copy abilities to gain the upper hand. That includes morphing into a cupcake that vacuums multiple food items or turning into sentient chocolate bars to perform Kirby’s signature rock slam.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet supports local and online multiplayer and will be sold digitally and at retail for an unannounced price.